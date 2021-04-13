Egypt: Shoukry, Lavrov Assert Depth of Egyptian-Russian Ties

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov asserted the depth of Egyptian-Russian ties in all fields, noting that Cairo and Moscow are closely coordinating their stances regarding issues of common interest.

This came at a joint press conference held in Cairo at the end of the Shoukry and Lavrov talks.

At the beginning of the conference, Shoukry welcomed his Russian counterpart who met earlier in the day with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Shoukry said they held an expanded session of talks which covered cooperation spheres and the need to accelerate the implementation of Dhaba nuclear station, the upgrade of the Egyptian railway services, the Russian industrial zone in Egypt as well as beefing up trade exchange.

The Egyptian diplomat noted that he extended thanks to Russia for approving Egypt's joining of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), highlighting the need for further developing the two countries' cultural ties.

He also announced that Cairo and Moscow are getting prepared to announce the launching of Egyptian-Russian Cultural Year in May.

Shoukry also said that talks covered regional issues namely; the Palestinian issue and the importance of pushing forward peace talks with the aim of establishing an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also noted that they discussed efforts to realize an inter-Palestinian reconciliation.

He said that the two sides agreed on continuing coordination at the ministerial and non-ministerial levels and a 2+2 meeting will be held soon at the level of foreign and defense ministers.

Talks also covered the developments in Syria, Libya, the Renaissance Dam, Kinshasa talks and other issues, added the Egyptian top diplomat.