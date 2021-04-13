Egypt: Karnak Hospital to Turn to Key Medical Tourism Destination in Egypt

Health Minister Hala Zayed said on Monday Karnak International Hospital in Luxor will turn into a key destination for medical tourism in Egypt.

These remarks were made by Zayed during her field tour in Luxor governorate to check on work progress in the ministry's hospitals as part of measures to implement the universal health insurance system, which kicked off in the Upper Egyptian governorate on February 16.

The minister was accompanied by Luxor Governor Mostafa Alham and top officials in the health sector.

Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said that Zayed inspected the new building in Karnak International Hospital whose cost reached EGP 230 million and houses 62 beds, six operation rooms and four hotel suites for therapeutic tourism.

During the tour, Zayed praised the design and equipment of the hotel suites and the medical services offered in them as part of an initiative titled "Egypt is taking care of you" relevant to therapeutic tourism covered by the universal health insurance system.