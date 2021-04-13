Egypt: Azhar Imam Greets President Sisi, Muslims On Ramadan

12 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb on Monday greeted President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Egyptian people and Muslims around the world on the occasion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

He asserted that Muslims should invest Ramadan time in worshipping and obeying God's orders, calling for enforcing the concepts of tolerance, self-control and dedication to good deeds.

The Grand Imam also urged all people to abide by precautionary measures during their prayers at mosques to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He voiced hope that such pandemic would end soon and wished all the nations safety, prosperity and well being.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

