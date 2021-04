Egypt: Head of Evangelical Church Greets Sisi On Ramadan

Head of the Evangelical Church in Egypt Rev. Andrea Zaki sent a cable to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi Monday, greeting him on the advent of the fasting month of Ramadan.

In his cable, Zaki wished Egypt further safety and security.

He sent similar cables to Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmed el Tayyeb, Speaker of the House of Representatives Hanfy Gebaly, Speaker of the Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa and Egypt's mufti Shawqi Allam.