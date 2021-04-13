Egypt Supports Initiatives to Hone Youths' Capabilities

12 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Industry Minister Niveen Gamie has stressed that the ministry backs all projects and initiatives aiming at building and developing capabilities of youths in line with the international standards.

The minister made the remarks on Sunday at an event to conclude the competition of "Chef of the Future", which was organized under the Egyptian government and European Union-funded program of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET Egypt).

Ambassador Christian Burger, head of the EU delegation in Cairo, praised Egypt's support for education and development of technical skills to increase job opportunities and raise living standards.

The ambassador added that the competition reflects fruitful cooperation between the Egyptian government and the EU to hone youths' skills.

The event was held under the auspices of the Industry Ministry in partnership with the ministries of education and technical education, higher education and scientific research and tourism and antiquities.

The competition, which was organized in cooperation with the Egyptian Federation of Tourism Chambers and a group of tourist institutions and hotels in Egypt, aims to provide labor market with highly-qualified youths.

