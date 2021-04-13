Egypt: IDSC Issues Infographics About Secured & Smart Documents Complex

The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) has published new infographics about the Secured and Smart Documents Complex, which is considered a giant technological edifice.

Established in late 2019, the complex launched pilot operation in February 2020; keeping secured documents of 14 ministries and offering services to 16 government bodies, the IDSC said.

In mid 2020, all production and manufacture stages were completed, it added.

The complex acts to collect accurate and secured databases to be able to outline a strategic vision and improve services offered to citizens, the IDSC said.