Sudan: Referee Uses Police Dog to Deter Rowdy Fans

11 April 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Wad Medani — A football ground in the City of Wad Medani in Central Sudan has recently seen one of the game's most amusing incidents when a referee took his fierce police dog to protect him in case of fan rioting.

Press reports said the looks of the fierce dog frightened the fans and kept them orderly all through the match.

Referee Mansour Aldowali was named to referee the match and because of recurrent attacks on referees, Mr. Aldowali took his well trained dog with him for protection.

The match was between Wad Medani and Aljazeera teams as part of the Sudan Cup Tournament.

During the match the dog looked quite prepared for its work.

The incident brings to memory the case in the Republic of Serbia when a match referee raised the red card for a dog that ran into the pitch.

But in this Sudanese case, it was the referee that sought the service of the police dog.

A police dog is a dog that is specifically trained to assist police and other law-enforcement personnel. Their duties include: searching for drugs and explosives, locating missing people, finding crime scene evidence, and attacking people targeted by the police. Police dogs must remember several verbal cues and hand gestures. The most commonly used breeds are the German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois.

Copyright © 2021 SudaNow. All rights reserved.

