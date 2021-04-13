South Africa: Vodacom Group Partners with Auda-Nepad for Major Vaccine Roll-Out

press release

Vodacom Group and the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) will offer the mVacciNation digital toolbox - a mobile technology platform that manages vaccination appointments and stock availability - in African Union member states to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

In South Africa, the National Department of Health has used mVacciNation to register health workers on its Covid-19 Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS), and nearly 279,000 vaccinations have been administered to date.

mVaccination has also been successfully deployed in Mozambique, Tanzania and Nigeria to manage infant inoculations.

There will be a webinar jointly hosted by Vodacom Group and AUDA-NEPAD to introduce mVacciNation for representatives of African Union member states and interested parties on 21 April 2021. To register for the webinar, click here.



Vodacom Group, part of Vodafone Group, will work with AUDA-NEPAD to build digital infrastructure to manage vaccinations across up to 55 countries, following successful deployments in South Africa - to manage Covid-19 vaccinations - and in Mozambique, Tanzania and Nigeria - to manage infant inoculations. The roll-out of mVacciNation, developed by Mezzanine, a member of the Vodacom Group, is the first project in a public-private partnership that has been formed between Vodacom Group and AUDA-NEPAD to boost Africa’s digital transformation and build resilience for the post-Covid world.

Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom Group, said: “Vodacom has been at the forefront of helping governments where we operate to curb the spread of Covid-19. Making our mVacciNation platform available to all African countries will significantly enhance the continent’s digital health infrastructure for the long-term. Our contribution will improve the capability of African countries in this pandemic and beyond for vaccine distribution, management and surveillance, even in resource-constrained settings."

Dr Ibrahim Mayaki, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD, said: “The response to the Covid-19 crisis has significantly accelerated the adoption of frontier technologies. Africa's booming digital sector offers great opportunities for public-private partnerships to help build resilience in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis and respond to critical continental priorities. As the development agency for the African Union, we act as a channel to connect innovators and governments to roll-out and localise these solutions.”

mVacciNation has two core components and a control tower, to ensure people get the right vaccine, at the right place and time. A supply chain component provides real-time information for health workers of all available vaccines and medical equipment (like syringes and supplies) nationally. A beneficiary management component allows individuals to register on the platform and assigns them to vaccine service points on a specific day and time. A 'control tower' allows for the orchestration of stock to specific vaccination centres.

Each time someone is vaccinated their digital record is updated and, if a further dose is required, mVacciNation automatically schedules and sends a follow-up date via SMS. Once vaccination is completed, the individual will receive electronic certification. Countries can link mVacciNation into their choice of temperature controlled supply chain (cold-chain), drug safety (pharmacovigilance) and vaccination travel passport platforms. AUDA-NEPAD, with a continental mandate and reach, will facilitate government engagement to link mVacciNation to policy and practice for accelerated roll-out of the solution to African Union Member States. South Africa is the first country that has started to utilise mVacciNation for Covid-19 vaccines through the National Department of Health’s EVDS. Health workers are in the first wave to be vaccinated in that country. Nearly 279 000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been completed to date.

Once installed, the mVacciNation platform will remain in place to help countries better manage future pandemics and other large-scale health programmes such as infant inoculations. mVacciNation has been utilised by the Ministries of Health in Tanzania, Mozambique, and Nigeria as they have sought to increase immunisation rates in children. Over 1.3 million vaccinations have been recorded in those countries of which 262,000 were children registered and vaccinated supported by mVacciNation.