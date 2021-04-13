Botswana: Ralebala BFL Chairperson

Gaborone — Businessman and Masitaoka Football Club director, Aryl Ralebala is the new Botswana Football League (BFL) chairperson.

Ralebala, was elected to the top post on Saturday, during the Botswana Premier League elective meeting, which was held in Gaborone.

Other board members are, Njabulo Gilika of Jwaneng Galaxy, Omphitlhetse Tlhobogang of BDF XI and Kagiso Magocha of Orapa United.

The First Division will appoint one more director, while shareholders will appoint two independent directors; to take the total number of directors, who will spearhead the direction of the league for the next four years, to seven.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, Ralebala said information sharing would be central during their tenure in office so as to improve football standard in Botswana.

He further noted that the new administration intended to take Botswana football from semi-professional to fully professional status.

Ralebala said he was a great supporter of good governance, further stating he expected BFL to be held accountable.

He further noted that despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, they believed that given a chance, they would be able to deliver.

Ralebala said the league had not yet resumed in Botswana due to challenges such as lack of sponsors, further stating that if football was fully professionalised, opportunities for sponsorships would be lined up.

He stressed the importance of commercialising football, adding that there was need to turn it into a business that could make its own money and run its affairs.

He said the stoppage of football for over 15 months due to COVID-19, had negatively affected local teams and players.

Source : BOPA