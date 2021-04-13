Tanzania: Zitto Kabwe Exhorts Samia to Build Strong Institutions

Dar es Salaam — The ACT-Wazalendo political party yesterday called on President Samia Suluhu Hassan to do her utmost in building effective accountability systems and institutions. By doing so, the country would make significant strides in development.

In its analysis of the report of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for the financial year 2019/2020, the party claims that the report has continued to show a high level of unpredictability in the running of the government and especially in the management of public finance and operations of projects.

"Major projects such as the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station, the SGR and the national airports revitalisation could turn into schemes that are a great loss to the nation if specific steps are not taken to incorporate expertise and knowledge into their implementation," reads the party's analysis in part.

The analysis, signed by the party's leader, Mr Zitto Kabwe (pictured), states that if the hydropower project continues to be implemented in the way it is now, it will lead to more disasters for the people than for financial losses.

"We urge the authorities to restructure the Tanesco Board and its Management including the entire Project Management to rectify all the shortcomings identified by CAG," it reads. The scrutiny goes on to say that six years of the media being squeezed in carrying out their activities, Parliament having its teeth knocked out through Parliamentary Committees, repression of civil society and opposition parties resulted in the country being run in the dark.

"The cost of running the country in the dark is what we see in the CAG report. These inspection (CAG report) issues are just the tip of the iceberg," claims the document.