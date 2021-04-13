Tanzania: Zitto Kabwe Exhorts Samia to Build Strong Institutions

12 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — The ACT-Wazalendo political party yesterday called on President Samia Suluhu Hassan to do her utmost in building effective accountability systems and institutions. By doing so, the country would make significant strides in development.

In its analysis of the report of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) for the financial year 2019/2020, the party claims that the report has continued to show a high level of unpredictability in the running of the government and especially in the management of public finance and operations of projects.

"Major projects such as the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station, the SGR and the national airports revitalisation could turn into schemes that are a great loss to the nation if specific steps are not taken to incorporate expertise and knowledge into their implementation," reads the party's analysis in part.

The analysis, signed by the party's leader, Mr Zitto Kabwe (pictured), states that if the hydropower project continues to be implemented in the way it is now, it will lead to more disasters for the people than for financial losses.

"We urge the authorities to restructure the Tanesco Board and its Management including the entire Project Management to rectify all the shortcomings identified by CAG," it reads. The scrutiny goes on to say that six years of the media being squeezed in carrying out their activities, Parliament having its teeth knocked out through Parliamentary Committees, repression of civil society and opposition parties resulted in the country being run in the dark.

"The cost of running the country in the dark is what we see in the CAG report. These inspection (CAG report) issues are just the tip of the iceberg," claims the document.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.