Angola: Sports Minister Chairs Central Youth Act

12 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Neto, has been working since Monday in Lunda Norte province, where, among other issues, she will preside over the central act of the National Youth Day, to be held on the 14th of this month.

On her arrival at Kamaquenzo airport, the Cabinet minister was received by the governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, with whom she had a courtesy meeting and then travelled to Cambulo municipality, where she will visit the Chitotolo mine to see the percentage of youths employed in this mining project.

Still in Cambulo, the government member will attend a handball match of two local teams and learn about the local administration projects directed to youths.

Ana Paula Neto's four-day agenda includes visits to the municipalities of Lucapa and Cuango, where she will visit the Luó and Cuango mines, the Integrated Centre for Vocational Training, as well as the diversity fair and the young creators' sample.

The celebrations of 14th April will include, besides speeches, parades of youth and sports associations, theatrical performances and a show by musician Kiaku Kyadaff, among other activities.

Also on the 14th, the Cabinet minister will attend the match between Sagrada Esperança and Petro Atlético de Luanda, to close the 15th round of the First Division National Football Championship (Girabola 2020-2021).

The government member will also visit the Luachimo dam, the gymnasium and the Dundo regional museum.

On her arrival at Kamaquenzo airport, the Cabinet minister was received by the governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, with whom she had a courtesy meeting and then travelled to Cambulo municipality, where she will visit the Chitotolo mine to see the percentage of youths employed in this mining project.

Still in Cambulo, the government member will attend a handball match of two local teams and learn about the local administration projects directed to youths.

Ana Paula Neto's four-day agenda includes visits to the municipalities of Lucapa and Cuango, where she will visit the Luó and Cuango mines, the Integrated Centre for Vocational Training, as well as the diversity fair and the young creators' sample.

The celebrations of 14th April will include, besides speeches, parades of youth and sports associations, theatrical performances and a show by musician Kiaku Kyadaff, among other activities.

Also on the 14th, the Cabinet minister will attend the match between Sagrada Esperança and Petro Atlético de Luanda, to close the 15th round of the First Division National Football Championship (Girabola 2020-2021).

The government member will also visit the Luachimo dam, the gymnasium and the Dundo regional museum.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.