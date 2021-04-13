Angola: Sports Minister Chairs Central Youth Act

Dundo — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Neto, has been working since Monday in Lunda Norte province, where, among other issues, she will preside over the central act of the National Youth Day, to be held on the 14th of this month.

On her arrival at Kamaquenzo airport, the Cabinet minister was received by the governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, with whom she had a courtesy meeting and then travelled to Cambulo municipality, where she will visit the Chitotolo mine to see the percentage of youths employed in this mining project.

Still in Cambulo, the government member will attend a handball match of two local teams and learn about the local administration projects directed to youths.

Ana Paula Neto's four-day agenda includes visits to the municipalities of Lucapa and Cuango, where she will visit the Luó and Cuango mines, the Integrated Centre for Vocational Training, as well as the diversity fair and the young creators' sample.

The celebrations of 14th April will include, besides speeches, parades of youth and sports associations, theatrical performances and a show by musician Kiaku Kyadaff, among other activities.

Also on the 14th, the Cabinet minister will attend the match between Sagrada Esperança and Petro Atlético de Luanda, to close the 15th round of the First Division National Football Championship (Girabola 2020-2021).

The government member will also visit the Luachimo dam, the gymnasium and the Dundo regional museum.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On her arrival at Kamaquenzo airport, the Cabinet minister was received by the governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, with whom she had a courtesy meeting and then travelled to Cambulo municipality, where she will visit the Chitotolo mine to see the percentage of youths employed in this mining project.

Still in Cambulo, the government member will attend a handball match of two local teams and learn about the local administration projects directed to youths.

Ana Paula Neto's four-day agenda includes visits to the municipalities of Lucapa and Cuango, where she will visit the Luó and Cuango mines, the Integrated Centre for Vocational Training, as well as the diversity fair and the young creators' sample.

The celebrations of 14th April will include, besides speeches, parades of youth and sports associations, theatrical performances and a show by musician Kiaku Kyadaff, among other activities.

Also on the 14th, the Cabinet minister will attend the match between Sagrada Esperança and Petro Atlético de Luanda, to close the 15th round of the First Division National Football Championship (Girabola 2020-2021).

The government member will also visit the Luachimo dam, the gymnasium and the Dundo regional museum.