Liberia: Determine Girls Title Celebration Delayed By Ambassadors FC

12 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Determine Girls will have to wait up to April 17, 2021 to be crowned Champions of the Orange Liberia Football Association (LFA) women's League, following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Ambassadors FC at the Nancy B. Doe Sports Stadium in Kakata on Saturday.

Coach Robertson Werner and his girls needed a win to take the trophy home, but Ambassador led by experienced midfielder Kebbeh Larmine proved just too strong on the day.

Skipper Lamine netted a penalty in the 14th minute to give Ambassadors a 1-0 lead but Boutou Sylla leveled midway in the second half at the Nancy Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi on 10 April.

Determine Girls will become champions if they beat Blanco FC at the George Weah technical center in Careysburg on 17 April.

