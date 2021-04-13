Liberian Born Mohammed Kamara Wants Insurance Before Playing for Lone Star

12 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Young Liberian born forward Mohammed Kamara has requested insurance from the Liberia Football Association or the government before playing for the Lone Star of Liberia.

The forward who now plays for Turkish topflight side Hatayspor told veteran Sports reporter Wleh Bedell that he is still open to playing for Liberia though he is eligible to play for Guinea and the USA.

Kamara, who during his time in Liberia, played for the then first division side Fassell FC can operate on both wings and as a point striker has improved over the years since departing Liberia for greener pasture and has been tipped as a great addition to the current Lone Star team. The youngster, however, feels it should not be business as usual coming to play for the national team.

In a Facebook live podcast with Liberian Journalist Wleh Bedell, Kamara playing for Liberia is a 50-50 chance pointing out insurance as key to his acceptance to dooming the red, white and blue jersey.

"Playing for your national team is good, everyone wants to see you, play for your national team, especially when you're playing good football, they'll come calling, but there's an issue, this is not only about playing but what is your insurance? When you come to play and get injured, you end up, treating yourself and at times you loss your contract. There's nothing to depend on," Kamara said.

According to the promising talent, he was in Liberia during his early days of his career and saw several players who played for the national team and got injured and at the end of the day their career die,

"They declined because of the injury. I don't want to end up like that, all I ask for at least a national insurance which will guarantee me playing for my country, just in case I got hurt, while wearing the national color, there must be something, I can depend on," Kamara told Wleh Bedell.

Keka as his affectionately called in Liberia and around the world said there have been no approach from the LFA to have him represent Liberia.

"Realistically speaking there hasn't been any one proposal from anyone at the Liberia Football Association, I mean no one has contacted me," he said.

He disclosed that head coach James Peter Butler is the only person who has been in touch with him about how he plays and his game, "but there's nothing we talk about playing for Liberia", Kamara said.

Mohammed has played 13 matches for Hatayspor scoring one time and providing two assists since joining.

The issue of players welfare is an old age problem with the national team and local team in Liberia.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.