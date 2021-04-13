Liberian Born Mohammed Kamara Wants Insurance Before Playing for Lone Star

Monrovia — Young Liberian born forward Mohammed Kamara has requested insurance from the Liberia Football Association or the government before playing for the Lone Star of Liberia.

The forward who now plays for Turkish topflight side Hatayspor told veteran Sports reporter Wleh Bedell that he is still open to playing for Liberia though he is eligible to play for Guinea and the USA.

Kamara, who during his time in Liberia, played for the then first division side Fassell FC can operate on both wings and as a point striker has improved over the years since departing Liberia for greener pasture and has been tipped as a great addition to the current Lone Star team. The youngster, however, feels it should not be business as usual coming to play for the national team.

In a Facebook live podcast with Liberian Journalist Wleh Bedell, Kamara playing for Liberia is a 50-50 chance pointing out insurance as key to his acceptance to dooming the red, white and blue jersey.

"Playing for your national team is good, everyone wants to see you, play for your national team, especially when you're playing good football, they'll come calling, but there's an issue, this is not only about playing but what is your insurance? When you come to play and get injured, you end up, treating yourself and at times you loss your contract. There's nothing to depend on," Kamara said.

According to the promising talent, he was in Liberia during his early days of his career and saw several players who played for the national team and got injured and at the end of the day their career die,

"They declined because of the injury. I don't want to end up like that, all I ask for at least a national insurance which will guarantee me playing for my country, just in case I got hurt, while wearing the national color, there must be something, I can depend on," Kamara told Wleh Bedell.

Keka as his affectionately called in Liberia and around the world said there have been no approach from the LFA to have him represent Liberia.

"Realistically speaking there hasn't been any one proposal from anyone at the Liberia Football Association, I mean no one has contacted me," he said.

He disclosed that head coach James Peter Butler is the only person who has been in touch with him about how he plays and his game, "but there's nothing we talk about playing for Liberia", Kamara said.

Mohammed has played 13 matches for Hatayspor scoring one time and providing two assists since joining.

The issue of players welfare is an old age problem with the national team and local team in Liberia.