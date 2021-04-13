Liberia: Senator Tokpa Presents Legislative Report to Bong Citizens - Calls for Unity to Foster Development

Gbarnga — Bong County Senator Henrique Flomo Tokpa says he will continue to lobby with the Executive branch, his colleagues in the legislature, as well as his kinsmen in and out of Liberia to foster development in the county.

Senator Tokpa however named division and conflict coupled with the economic hardship as challenges hindering development and unity in the County yea Liberia.

Senator Tokpa cautioned his kinsmen to do away with those vices that have the propensity to undermine the forward march of the county yea Liberia.

He exerted that people can have their differences, political alignments, but such political affiliation should not turn them into enemies, noting that elections will come and go they will remain as citizens.

He spoke recently in Gbarnga, Bong County when he presented his legislative report to the county

Presenting his report to the citizens, Dr. Tokpa named the constructions of clinics, town halls, hand pumps, bridges, among others in several towns and villages across the county, as projects identified by his office and implemented through the County and Social Development funds by the County Administration in the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

He named financial aids, the provision of local and international scholarships to various groupings, and students hailing from the county. "We have two persons at the University of Philippines who have graduated with their Masters' degrees waiting to return and start contributing to the development programs of Bong County" senator Tokpa lamented.

According to him, about five hundred students are benefiting from his local scholarships attending various universities, high schools, and other professional institutions. "We have also assisted so many of our youths with financial assistance to go to school across the County and other parts of Liberia" he disclosed.

The Bong County Lawmaker further disclosed that his office has also provided loans to several women groups, and made financial interventions towards projects undertaken by various groupings throughout the county.