Liberia: BCM Investment Limited Employees Threaten Company Over Five Months of Work Without Salary

Monrovia — Some Employees of BCM International, a mining company based in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County have informed FrontPageAfrica of their planned action to obstruct the company's operations due to its failure to meet up with their salaries since December last year.

Some of the employees who spoke to FrontPageAfrica on the basis of anonymity said BCM's failure to settle their salaries over the last five months is causing a serious embarrassment for their families.

They said several amicable measures taken by them to ensure that management of the company settle the arrears have yielded no results, leaving them with no option but to stage a protest which would include stopping all vehicles, equipment from leaving the camp site, and would also lock all gates leading to the and from BCM compound.

Mrs. Angela List is the Finance Director BCM International founded by she and her husband, Paul List.

She is believed to be a business ally of President George Weah.

While the company's branch in Liberia is in turmoil, the Director of Finance appears to be caught in a web of scandal which has drawn a Ghanaian official of government, President Weah and her husband into the frey.

The editor of a Ghanaian news magazine, WhatsUp News, David Tamakloe by the national security in that country after he published story about a brawl between a Ghanaian minister and Angela's husband. In the article, he also referred to Angela as President Weah's mistress.

Mr Weah's name popped up in what has been described as a romance war in Ghana.

According to local Ghanaian media outlet, WhatsUp News, the Ghanaian woman, Angela List, who is at the centre of a romance battle between a Ghanaian Minister and an Australian-Ghanaian, is allegedly having a romantic affair with President Weah.

The Ghanaian Minister in question who has been named as John Peter Amewu, is said to have broken the 22-old marriage between the Ghanaian lady who is Mr. Weah's mistress, and her Australian-Ghanaian husband.

Mr Amewu was Minister for Energy, Lands and Natural Resources from 2017 to 2021. In 2021, he was reassigned as Minister for Railways Development, a position he still holds.

According to reports, the said Minister in the President Nana Akufo-Addo's government, has deployed personnel of the National Security to harass the Australian-Ghanaian.

The Australian man called Paul Edward List is said to be a mining tycoon who has naturalized as a Ghanaian. He is said to be the Executive Chairman of BCM Ghana Limited, a mining firm.