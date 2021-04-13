Liberia: Heaven Eleven FC Remain Unbeaten

Monrovia — Run away Liberia Football Association Second Division league leaders FC Heaven Eleven continued their perfect start of the season on Friday, April 9, 2021 with a 2-3 win away from home over Mighty Blue Angels FC at the refurbished Tusa Field in Gardnerville.

The win increased the Nimba-based club points at the top of the table to 12 points above BYC II.

The Yekepa boys' win over Blue Angels on Friday gave them 45 points at the top of the table.

Heaven 11 team is yet to taste defeat this season, and their CEO, Alvin Poure wants them to take the title in a special way in their very first season in the Orange Promotional and Championship race.

The division defending Champions, Barrack Young Controllers moved into second place for the first time this season after overthrowing Junior Professionals in the second place battle.

The Blues defeated Junior Professionals 3-1 at the Nancy B. Doe sports stadium in Kakata City made it to second spot on 33 points.

The game was predicted to be a tough one because both teams knew a win could secure 2nd place on the league table.

Both teams started the match very careful in order not to concede with less attacking efforts.

The home side Jr. Pro had few scaring moments on BYC defense but Junior Yeanaye who was making his debut for BYC showed real composure in goal while making crucial saves.

The best chance of the first half came to Daniel Toe in the 32 minutes when he received a wicked pass from deep in midfield and control well before he was brought down for a penalty which was converted by Joseph Nimely in the 34 minutes to give BYC II the lead, two minutes later the Blues of BYC was awarded another penalty on 36 minute but Nimely got denied by Galley James ending the first half 0-1 to BYC II.