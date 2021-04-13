Zimbabwe: Man Drags Lover to Court for Deliberate HIV Infection

A 48-year-old Harare man yesterday took his lover to court on allegations of deliberately infecting him with HIV after having consensual intimacy on the promise that he was going to marry her.

The man, from Belvedere in Harare, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, dragged his 32-year-old lover to the Harare Magistrates Court on accusations of infecting him with the virus.

The woman, whose name has also been withheld, was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded her in custody to today for bail application.

Appearing for the State, Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti had it that sometime in February this year, the two slept together for the first time on Valentines' Day.

The court heard that the man asked his lover to go for HIV tests but the woman promised to bring self-test kits the next time they were meeting. The woman is said to have failed to take the HIV self-test kits despite her lover insisting that they should get tested.

It is said the woman told her lover that she was negative as she usually test herself since she has access to the kits at her workplace.

The court heard that the man had tested negative for HIV a fortnight before they started sleeping together.

Mr Mangosi heard that the two later went for HIV testing where the woman tested positive while the man was negative.

Irked by the results, the man went to lodge a complaint with the police saying his lover had slept with him when she was fully aware that she was HIV positive.