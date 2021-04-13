Zimbabwe: Cricket Prodigy Gets Coach's Plaudits

13 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket prodigy, Tadiwanashe Marumani, has won the plaudits of his coach, Shepherd Makunura.

He has hit back-to-back half centuries in the two T20 games for Southern Rocks in the domestic competitions.

The former Zimbabwe Under-19 player was the toast of the day yesterday after guiding Southern Rocks to a comfortable seven-wicket win, over Tuskers.

This was their second victory in as many games in the competition which began at the weekend. Marumani was unbeaten on 63, as Rocks successfully chased down Tuskers' 141/6, with 19 balls remaining.

He has so far plundered 123 runs in two innings, and sits on top of the batting charts after the weekend matches.

"He is a good player. The youngster has been given the opportunity, went out there, played his natural game and I believe he has shown what he is capable of doing," said Makunura.

The 19-year-old top order batsman needed 30 balls, for his second T20 half ton, in the morning match yesterday.

The knock featured six boundaries and three maximums. Rocks, who have now bagged maximum points in their two matches, won the toss in the morning and put Tuskers in to bat.

Veteran Roy Kaia, and debutant Delan Hondo, stifled the progress with the ball and five wickets between themselves, despite the resistance from skipper Brian Chari (47) and Luke Jongwe (41, not out).

Kaia was the pick of the bowlers with 3/21 while Hondo finished with 2/31.

In response, Rocks lost their explosive opener, Cephas Zhuwawo (10) early, after he had started off in familiar fashion, hitting a four and a six, in the four balls he faced.

Brian Mudzinganyama and captain, Richmond Mutumbami, departed for identical 23 runs before Marumani teamed up with Kaia (14, not out) to cross the line.

"We managed to bat well in the power-play and that made it easier for us to finish off the game because we raked up some decent runs.

"We have enough firepower upfront," said Makunura.

