South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1 559 113 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

12 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 559 113.

The number of tests conducted to date is 10 154 978. Of these 16 042 tests were completed since the last report.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 34 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 14, Free State 3, Gauteng 1, Kwa-Zulu Natal 1, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 6, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 9, which brings the total to 53 356 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 484 356, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 289 787 as at 18.30 today

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

