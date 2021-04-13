Liberia Consoles Britain Over Prince Philip's Death

President George Manneh Weah has sent a condolence message to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Following the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich.

In his message to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, and in his own name, extended profound condolences to the Government and people of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, particularly the Royal family for the irreparable loss sustained.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich", President Weah lamented.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian President assured Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and the people of Britain that, at a painful moment, like this, the works of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, will hardly be forgotten.

President Weah further recounted that during his life as the longest serving Consort in British history, His Royal Highness Prince Philip did not only earn the affection and admiration of his countrymen, but the British Commonwealth at large.

The Liberian President also stated that the late Prince Philip served at a period when the international community was experiencing an eclipse in the new world order noting, "his service to the British navy as one of the youngest first Lieutenants, and his remarkable exploration in the northern State of Kaduna, Nigeria, where he observed the immunization of cattle against the threats of tsetse flies, as well as his visit to the British troops in Iraq, in 2016, demonstrates his selflessness.

President George Manneh Weah further expressed hope that as he and his government keep the British people and the royal family in prayers, the world will remain united and relentless in its fight against the ills of tsetse flies in all of it forms and shapes.

President Weah then prayed that the Almighty God will grant Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal family and the people of the commonwealth, as well as all who loved him dearly, the fortitude to endure this period of anguish.