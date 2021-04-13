Egypt: Sisi Orders Supporting National Industrial Sector

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has ordered the implementation of the national strategy to promote the national industrial sector and develop technological capacity in the field of digitized industry.

The president gave the instructions Sunday at a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, presidential aide for national projects Sherif Ismail, Trade Minister Niveen Gamea and Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the meeting reviewed the national strategy for manufacturing industrial machine with digital control technology in cooperation with German and Japanese experts.