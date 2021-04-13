Egypt: Sisi - Tunisian President's Visit Highlighted Deep-Rooted Ties

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has stressed the recent visit of Tunisian President Kais Saied to Egypt has underlined the deep-rooted and strong ties between both countries.

In a tweet on his social media pages, Sisi said he was keen to see Saied off at Cairo International Airport, as the Tunisian leader left on Sunday after wrapping up his three-day visit.

"We discussed the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in different domains and placed emphasis on the necessity of solidarity and unity to counter common challenges," Sisi added.