Egypt: Speech By President El-Sisi On the Occasion of Centenary of the Founding of the Kingdom of Jordan

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

My dear brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

It is a matter of pride and pleasure for me to join you- His Majesty the King and the brotherly Jordanian people- in celebrating the centenary of founding the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. It is a dear occasion to Egypt and the Arab and Islamic worlds that represents an opportunity to renew cooperation of our two brotherly peoples. This is through promoting the joint action and coordinating efforts to advance the course of relations between the two countries. We seek together to explore more fruitful opportunities for cooperation to achieve security, stability, prosperity, peace and development for the peoples and countries of the region.

We always recall the pivotal role of Jordan on the Arab and Islamic arenas, and its actions in supporting the Palestinian people and their just cause. We also appreciate the permanent support of Jordan to Egypt concerning the issues that affect it, based on the historical and close ties that bind us on the official and the public levels.

Your Majesty King Abdullah II,

It has been proven beyond any doubt that the strategic alignment between Egypt and Jordan is capable of dealing with all challenges; that alignment which stems from the roots of the historical ties binding both countries.

Hence, I would like to conclude by offering congratulations from the Egyptian people to the Jordanian King, government and people on the occasion of the centennial celebration of the establishment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. I wish you and your fraternal people further peace, prosperity and stability to resume our cooperation and coordination for the good of the two countries, the two peoples, and the Arab nation.

Thank you