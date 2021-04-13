Uganda: 100 Villages Still Practicing Open Defecation in Lamwo

12 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Ivan Tolit

A total of 100 villages in Lamwo District are still practicing open defecation, according to a report released by the district health department.

The 100 villages are in the sub-counties of Padibe West, Lamwo Town Council and Lokung Sub-County. The villages include Ghana, Latido, Mudo, Ngomoromo, Ngomoromo North and Apuk.

Mr Vincent Kidega, a resident of Ghana Village, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that of the 39 houses, only 10 have pit-latrine.

He said open defecation has always been a norm since toilets were introduced about two decades ago for internally displaced persons.

"Secondly, we do not have pit-latrines because our soil doesn't favour their construction. Whenever it rains, the entire villages floods, making it hard for their construction," he said.

Ms Lawrence Nyero, a community sanitation officer in Lamwo, blamed the vice on poor community awareness.

Mr Wilson Arop, the senior environmental health officer at the district, said the locals defecate in the bush.

He added that the survey conducted last month indicates that there are high cases of diarrhoea and scabies, which are as a result of poor hygiene resulting from open defecation.

Mr Arop said this has forced them to partner with Uganda Sanitation Health Activity, a non-governmental organisatio, to conduct massive sensitisation to create awareness about the dangers associated with open defecation and the importance of having a pit-latrine.

Mr Allan Conikane, the sanitation business development specialist at Uganda Sanitation Health Activity, said they are going to launch a project that will help in training community masons on how to construct pit-latrines at an affordable price.

Pit latrine coverage in Lamwo stands at 59 per cent while open defecation is still at 28 per cent.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.