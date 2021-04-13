Uganda: Aar Set to Close Operations in Tanzania

12 April 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Lynet Igadwah

AAR Healthcare, which also has operation in Uganda is set to exit Tanzania due to reduced visitor numbers to its eight clinics and financial troubles worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The healthcare provider announced in a memo to staff, it has started the winding-up process since it can no longer meet its obligations to employees and creditors in a timely manner.

"The company's parent AAR Healthcare Holdings is no longer willing to support the financial requirements of the company [AAR Healthcare Tanzania Limited] and it is on this basis that the board of directors has resolved to initiate a creditors' voluntary winding up process," said AAR Healthcare Limited acting chief executive Andrew Rowell.

The winding up process involves converging a meeting of the company's creditors to formally agree on appointing liquidators. The creditors meeting is set to take place on April 22.

Mr Rowell assured staff their employment contracts remain intact and business operations would continue uninterrupted pending the creditors meeting.

AAR started operations in Kenya in 1984 offering medical evacuation services by road and air.

In 2011, the AAR shareholders resolved to separate the business into two distinct units, AAR Healthcare and AAR Insurance.

The insurance wing exited Tanzania in 2019. AAR Healthcare also has operations in Uganda where it launched in 1994 and Kigali where it unveiled in 2005 bringing to four the countries the healthcare provider operates.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.