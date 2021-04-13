Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 168 Recoveries, 126 New Infections

Luanda — At least 168 patients recovered, 126 new cases and three deaths are the records of the last 24 hours announced, this Sunday, by the Angolan health authorities.

According to the clinical bulletin, of those recovered, 142 live in Luanda, 18 in Benguela, 3 in Huíla, 2 in Cunene, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Cuanza Sul.

In relation to new cases, the data shows that 125 have been diagnosed in Luanda and one in Cuanza Sul.

Among the new cases, whose ages range from 4 to 87, 60 are men and 66 women.

In the last 24 hours, laboratory technicians have processed 2,506 samples.

The country has 23,457 positive cases, with 553 deaths, 22,058 recovered and 846 active. Of the active cases, two are critical, eight serious, 45 moderate, 30 light and 761 asymptomatic.

In institutional quarantine are 38 citizens, while 98 people are hospitalised in treatment centres.

The authorities are keeping 1,133 contacts of positive cases under epidemiological surveillance.

