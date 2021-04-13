Angola: President Praises Kimbanguista Commitment in Building Infrastructures

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, praised this Sunday (11), in Luanda, the bet of the Kimbanguista Church in the construction of social infrastructures in the fields of education and health, in favour of the communities.

In a message alluding to the centenary of the Kimbanguista Church, the Head of State highlighted the Simão kimbangu maternal-infant clinic, inaugurated (on 6 April), in the Grafanil district, in Viana.

The Secretary for Social Affairs of the President of the Republic, Fátima Viegas, read the referred message during the thanksgiving service, on the occasion of the hundredth anniversary of the foundation of this church.

"I would like to take this opportunity in which the Church is gathered to mark its centenary, to thank the love, kindness and deep sense of respect and solidarity with the Angolan communities," the message reads.

In the note, President João Lourenço noted that the social actions are part of the government's efforts to improve the living conditions of the Angolan people.

He urged the spiritual leader of the Kimbanguista Church, Kissolokele Kiangani Paul, to continue with his dynamism, leadership capacity and innovative spirit, as well as with the work for the unity of the faithful of this religious congregation.

The Angolan Head of State also appealed to the young Kimbanguista to be peacemakers and defenders of the ideals advocated by the church's founder, prophet Simão Kimbangu.

More social projects

The spiritual leader of this congregation, Kissolokele Kiangani Paul, reaffirmed the church's commitment to social impact projects in favour of the communities.

Kisssolokele Paul said that the role of the church is to work, daily, for the reconciliation and rescue of the moral and civic values, adding that, in this context, the education of the youths is an imperative.

The Kimbanguista church was founded on 6 April 1921 by the prophet Simon Kimbangu, in the locality of Nkamba, Democratic Republic of Congo. It is implanted in 37 countries.

