Ghana: Ho Magistrate Court Adjourns Murder Case to April 22

Ho — The Ho Magistrate Court One has adjourned to April 22, the case in which 20-year-old Philip Caesar Kumah is alleged to have subjected his girlfriend to severe battering in Ho, resulting in her death later in hospital.

This was after the accused made another brief appearance before the court last Wednesday.

The court, presided by Mr Robert Addo was earlier told that Kumah and the deceased, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, 32, were Level 200 and Level 300 students respectively at the E.P. University College in Ho.

Sergeant Ben Amoako, who presented the facts, said that quarrels often ensued between the lovers, during which the accused assaulted the deceased.

Recently, the prosecution said, another misunderstanding cropped up between them in Ho and Kumah beat her up again.

After the assault, the deceased complained to a friend about the persistent pains she suffered in her heart and how she was no longer able to breathe with ease after the beatings.

The woman was finally sent to the Ho Teaching Hospital on March 7, but she died the next day while receiving treatment.

The court heard that Kumah, who is on a provisional charge of murder denied knowledge of the cause of his fiancée's death in his caution statement.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family for burial.

Meanwhile, counsel for the accused, Mr Raymond Akpatsa, has filed an application for bail for his client at a Ho High Court.

The High Court, presided by Mr Yaw Acheampong deferred ruling on the bail application to today, Monday, April 12.