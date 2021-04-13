Ghana: Kotoko Win, Hearts Lose

Asante Kotoko climbed to the summit of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after beating Berekum Chelsea 2-0 yesterday in a match week 19 fixture at the Len Clay Stadium.

A fine finish from striker Andy Kumi from an Augustine Okrah assist in the 28th minute and midfielder Godfred Asiamah's sublime goal in added time of the second half sealed a second successive victory for the 'Porcupine Warriors' in five days.

The win moved Kotoko to the top of the standings with 34 points after leaders Olympics and second-placed Karela lost their games and fell to second on 33 points and third on 32 points respectively.

Chelsea had themselves to blame for the loss, as they seized early control and created enough scoring chances to hurt the home side but they appeared wasteful and inefficient in front of goal.

Worst culprits were attackers Bright Amponsah and Stephen Amankona. Other opportunities that fell to Emmanuel Owusu, Stephen Owusu and Supe Norbert were not utilized.

Unlike the visitors the home side proved clinical. After soaking early pressure from Chelsea, Kotoko grabbed the leader through Andy Kumi in the 29th minute after he latched onto a pass from Augustine Okrah.

Chelsea won a penalty after a foul by Yusif Mubarik but Bright Amponsah blasted his kick wide to deny his side an early comeback.

Godfred Asiamah killed any hopes of a late shocker when he cheekily dummied Chelsea goalie Sammy Adjei to add Kotoko's second in injury time.

Kotoko's fierce rivals, Hearts of Oak, however, returned from Obuasi empty handed as AshantiGold SC scored a late penalty to beat them 1-0 on match day 19 of their Ghana Premier League at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium on Saturday.

The Miners were lucky to go unpunished in the first half when goalkeeper Kofi Mensah saved Victor Aidoo's penalty to keep them in the game.

Aidoo's missed penalty in the 18th minute highlighted an enthralling first-half of wasted opportunities by both teams.

A late tackle by Ashgold left-back Samed Mohammed on Hearts winger Patrick Razak who was clear on goal was adjudged by the referee as a penalty. But Aidoo who has gained a reputation for his powerful spot kicks went for precision instead of power and saw his kick saved by Ashgold goalie, Kofi Mensah.

The home side came in strongly after the penalty miss and created their best chance in the 29th minute but Kusi Brookelyn failed to convert as Hearts shot stopper Ben Mensah made a brilliant save.

The Miners won a penalty after Hearts captain, Fatawu Mohammed was adjudged to have handled the ball in his area.

Ashgold skipper Amos Addai stepped up and slotted past Ben Mensah.