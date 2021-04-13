Ghana: WPL - Police Ladies Deepen Woes of Thunder Queens

Police Ladies began the second round of the Ghana Women's Premier League (WPL) with an emphatic 3-1 away victory over Thunder Queens at the Tema Community 8 Park on match day eight on Saturday.

A ninth minute strike from Jane Ayieyam and two more from Grace Anima and El Shaddai Acheampong were enough to seal victory for the 2017 Sanford Women's FA Cup Winners after both sides played to a 1-1 draw encounter in the first round.

Nevertheless, the visitors had the larger share of possession which paid off with two scoring chances for El Shaddai Acheampong but missed by inches. Few minutes later, she went close with another effort after finding goalkeeper Ernestina Addo off her line but blasted wide.

After an intense pressure on the home team, Jane Ayieyam gave the visitors a well-deserved lead in the ninth minute with a long range effort from midfield.

She nearly registered a brace with another long drive but failed to find the target.

Forward El Shaddai Acheampong also failed to make it two as Addo grabbed her low drive with ease.

After 40 minutes of play, a good opportunity fell to Janet Abankwa who failed to level the score for Thunder Queens with her weak effort missing narrowly as the visitors went into the break with a goal advantage.

The Police women mounted pressure on Thunder Queens which paid off 10 minutes after recess; Grace Animah doubled the advantage with a tap in inside the penalty box through Victoria Teye's assist.

El Shaddai Acheampong finally registered her name on the score sheet as she went past keeper Addo to slot home the third in the 62nd minute.

Police goalkeeper Falali Dumehasi pulled a decent save from Vivian Konadu's header from a set piece but Evelyn Tetteh was right in the box to pounce on the rebound to pull one back for the queens from Tema.