Ghana: WPL - Police Ladies Deepen Woes of Thunder Queens

12 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Police Ladies began the second round of the Ghana Women's Premier League (WPL) with an emphatic 3-1 away victory over Thunder Queens at the Tema Community 8 Park on match day eight on Saturday.

A ninth minute strike from Jane Ayieyam and two more from Grace Anima and El Shaddai Acheampong were enough to seal victory for the 2017 Sanford Women's FA Cup Winners after both sides played to a 1-1 draw encounter in the first round.

Nevertheless, the visitors had the larger share of possession which paid off with two scoring chances for El Shaddai Acheampong but missed by inches. Few minutes later, she went close with another effort after finding goalkeeper Ernestina Addo off her line but blasted wide.

After an intense pressure on the home team, Jane Ayieyam gave the visitors a well-deserved lead in the ninth minute with a long range effort from midfield.

She nearly registered a brace with another long drive but failed to find the target.

Forward El Shaddai Acheampong also failed to make it two as Addo grabbed her low drive with ease.

After 40 minutes of play, a good opportunity fell to Janet Abankwa who failed to level the score for Thunder Queens with her weak effort missing narrowly as the visitors went into the break with a goal advantage.

The Police women mounted pressure on Thunder Queens which paid off 10 minutes after recess; Grace Animah doubled the advantage with a tap in inside the penalty box through Victoria Teye's assist.

El Shaddai Acheampong finally registered her name on the score sheet as she went past keeper Addo to slot home the third in the 62nd minute.

Police goalkeeper Falali Dumehasi pulled a decent save from Vivian Konadu's header from a set piece but Evelyn Tetteh was right in the box to pounce on the rebound to pull one back for the queens from Tema.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.