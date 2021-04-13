Zimbabwe: 'Recalls a Result of Serious Factional Fights in MDC' - Zanu-PF's Gutu

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
13 April 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Former top MDC-T official, now staunch Zanu PF supporter, Obert Gutu says the opposition MDC remains in denial that the party is structured along deep-seated factional lines, and that arrangement is leading to its pending demise.

The former deputy justice minister, who recently defected to Zanu PF, said the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa, should also desist from blaming the governing party for its downfall because it (Zanu PF) was "not a super party".

Gutu was speaking during a recent Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) sponsored ZOOM meeting on; "Recalls and Defections - An Anathema To Representative Democracy".

"The MDC people tend to blame Zanu PF even when it is even not there. Someone goes even to the pub and they drink themselves to madness. They go back to their house and engage in domestic violence and they will blame Zanu PF."

"Someone gets into a car, drives recklessly and gets involved in an accident and they blame Zanu PF. What I am trying to say is some people tend to see the hand of Zanu PF everywhere.

"We are simply saying if people are having problems in their own party they should solve them on their own. There are all these factions in MDC, I know that because I was in this party from 2000 thereabouts. From the time it was formed."

During his time in the MDC, Gutu also served as national spokesperson and Vice President to Thokozani Khupe.

"I know there are factions. I know there are even factions within factions. So when you look at it now to say who was recalling these MDC Alliance Members of Parliament from either the National Assembly or Senate, it's the other factions of factions of the same party. So how then do you see Zanu PF being involved?" said Gutu.

He added; "Unless Zanu PF is so powerful that they will enter into our systems, they invade our brains, then it's a super party! Isn't it? I do not think they operate that way; this is a direct result of factionalism.

"For as long as people are in denial, when they see the hand of Zanu PF when it's not even there, they are in denial. They do not want to accept that factionalism is actually driving the MDC in its various formations."

Over 80 MDC Alliance MPs and councillors have been recalled after their rival formations in the MDC-T and People's Democratic Party claimed they were no longer party members.

However, the MDC Alliance alleges the recalls are being bankrolled by Zanu PF which is using state institutions to decimate the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Senior Zanu PF officials have, however, distanced the former liberation movement from the claims.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Uganda, Tanzania Seal Oil Pipeline Deal

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.