Malawi Cannabis Regulator for Growing 2 Varieties - 'Chamba Remains Illegal to Cultivate'

13 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tione Andsen

Cannabis Regulatory Authority (CRA) says stakeholders in the cannabis industry will be allowed to grow two varieties of medicinal and industrial hemp.

Board Chairperson for CRA, Boniface Kadzamira revealed that Friday in Lilongwe during a Press Conference at Golden Peacock Hotel on the Issuance of Licences and Permits to Cannabis Growing Organizations.

He said these are the only varieties that have been approved to be grown legally by licensed organizations.

"Growing of local hemp [Chamba] remains illegal by the law and anyone found cultivate will face the arm of the law. Even organizations that have been given licences to grow medicinal and industrial are not allowed to do so," Kadzamira added.

He said organizations that are growing medicinal hemp have paid a 12 month fee of K 7.5 million with a non refundable application deposit of K850,000 and they would be allowed to renew the licences depending on their performance.

The Chairperson pointed out that organizations venturing into cultivation of industrial hemp have paid a 12 month fee of K1.5 million with a K425, 000.00 a non refundable deposit.

Kadzamira said the expectations are that the licensed organizations would start business now since they are already late.

"Stakeholders, they are free to use irrigation or rain fed in order to produce their products. This would largely depend on their capacities," he stated.

Kadzamira said currently the country has imported adequate seeds for the two varieties and the expatiation was that the country should start producing its own seed varieties of the hemp.

The Chairperson said CRA has received a funding of K100 million from Ministry of Finance for its operational and they are now ready to do mobilization tours to various communities.

CRA Planning Officer, Kondwani Makoko said although there was outcries that the fees were too high to growers but working in a group of 50 to 100 people have proved to be most effective.

He said cannabis cultivation encourages stakeholders to work as cooperatives and groups in order to minimize the challenges they face in conducting their every daily business.

CAR has awarded 35 organizations with 86 licences to start cultivating Cannabis in the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.