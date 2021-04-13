Namibia: BA Blasting Win T20 Title

BA Blasting won the Richelieu Franchise T20 final in emphatic style when they beat King Price Kings by 54 runs in Sunday's final.

With Nicol Loftie-Eaton in devastating form with the bat they got off to a great start, scoring at more than 12 runs to the over.

When Gerhard Erasmus was the first to go for 14, they already had 57 on the board, and when Loftie-Eaton was run out for 67, they had 96 on the board off only eight overs.

Loftie-Eaton's total came off only 33 balls and included four sixes and five fours.

There were also strong contributions from Michau du Preez, with 47 not out off 34 balls (4x6, 1x4), and Ruben Claassen with 44 not out off 30 balls (3x6, 2x4) as they amassed a huge score of 211 for four wickets off their 20 overs.

Melrick Robyn was King Price Kings' best bowler, taking two wickets for 23 runs, while Dylan Leicher took 1/29.

King Price Kings got off to a rocky start when Lauritz Haccou was dismissed by Bernard Scholtz for four off the third ball of the innings and when JP Kotze was out for eight, they were struggling at 32/2.

JJ Smit revived their innings with a rapid knock of 78 off only 40 balls that included eight huge sixes and two fours, but he received little support as they could only reach 157/9 to lose the match by 54 runs.

Alexander Volschenk was BA Blasting's best bowler, taking three wickets for 17 runs, while Bernard Scholtz (2/30), Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2/35) and Ruben Trumpelmann (2/32) also finished amongst the wickets.

Earlier on Sunday, King Price Kings comfortably beat Xco M&M Signs by seven wickets with 16 balls remaining, in the play-off between the second and third-placed teams.

Stephan Baard (21) and Craig Williams (41) gave Xco M&M Signs a fine start with a 43-run partnership for the opening wicket, but none of their other batsmen could reach double figures as they were restricted to 110/7 off their 20 overs, with Michael van Lingen taking two wickets for 30 runs.

King Price Kings easily reached the target for the loss of three wickets, with Lauritz Haccou scoring 30 off 20 balls (2x6, 4x4), JP Kotze 35 not out, and the player of the match, Michael van Lingen 36 not out.

Stephan Baard with 3/12 was Xco M&M Signs' best bowler.