Rwanda: Normal Rainfall Expected in the Next 10 Days

Most parts of Rwanda will experience normal rains associated with thunder and moderate wind until April 20, according to the forecast from Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

According to a statement, the expected rainfall is in the range of long term mean rainfall in the 10 days starting from April 10.

The amount of rainfall expected ranges from 30 millimetres and 120 millimetres across the country. One millimetre of rainfall is equivalent to one litre of water on soil.

The weatherman says the rains will result from the moisture from the Indian Ocean and will be moderated by the local factors such as topography, forest and lakes.

In Eastern Province, rainfall ranging between 30 and 40 mm is expected in eastern parts of Kayonza, Gatsibo and southeastern parts of Nyagatare districts.

Rainfall ranging between 40 and 60 millimetres is expected in northern parts of Rwamagana, eastern parts of Kirehe, southern parts of Bugesera and mostly in the remaining parts of Kayonza, Gatsibo and Nyagatare districts.

Rainfall ranging between 60 and 80 millimetres is expected in Ngoma districts, western parts of Kirehe and Nyagatare, northeastern parts of Bugesera and southern parts of Rwamagana district.

In the City of Kigali, rainfall ranging between 40 and 60 millimetres is expected in most parts of Gasabo District while rainfall ranging between 60 and 80 millimetres is expected in Nyarugenge and Kicukiro districts.

In the Southern Province, rainfall ranging between 40 and 60 millimetres is expected in most parts of Ruhango District, small part of the northeastern of Nyamagabe District and in the north and central parts of Nyanza District.

Rainfall ranging between 60 and 80 millimetres is expected in Kamonyi, Muhanga and Gisagara districts, eastern parts of Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru districts, northern parts of Huye district and southern parts of Nyanza district while rainfall ranging between 80 and 120 millimetres is expected in remaining parts of Huye, Nyamagabe and Nyaruguru districts.

Rainfall ranging between 60 and 80 mm is expected in most parts of Rutsiro district, southern parts of Rubavu and Rusizi districts, eastern parts of Karongi district, southern and western parts of Ngororero district in Western Province.

Nyabihu district, western and central parts of Rusizi and remaining parts of Ngororero, Karongi, Rutsiro and Rubavu districts will have rainfall ranging between 80 and 100 millimetres.

Nyamasheke districts and eastern parts of Rusizi district will experience rainfall ranging between 100 and 120 millimetres.

Rainfall ranging between 40 and 60 millimetres is expected in southern parts of Gicumbi and Rulindo districts in Northern Province.

Rainfall ranging between 60 and 80 millimetres is expected in most of the remaining parts of Gicumbi and Rulindo districts, southern and northern parts of Gakenke, southeastern parts of Musanze district and southern parts of Burera district while remaining parts of Burera, Musanze and Gakenke districts will have rainfall ranging between 80 and 100 mm.