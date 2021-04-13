Namibia: Rundu Names Youthful CEO

13 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — The Rundu Town Council has finally appointed a CEO, almost three years since Romanus Haironga's term of office expired at the end of July 2018.

Olavi Nathanael (32) is set to take up office on 3 May and will lead Rundu's administration for the next five years.

He is currently the finance manager at the Karibib Town Council. Nathanael holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, majoring in banking and finance.

After interviews held on 10 February, the council held a special council meeting which endorsed Nathanael as the successful candidate and forwarded its recommendation to urban and rural development minister, Erastus Uutoni for approval.

"I support the council's decision to appoint Olavi Efraim Vatareni Nathanael as chief executive officer for the Rundu Town Council on a five-year contract with effect from the date of assumption of duty and I grant approval," Uutoni said in a letter sent to the mayor Gabriel Kanyanga.

The council had initially roped in Sikongo Haihambo in August 2018 in an acting capacity but he also resigned in May 2019 reportedly because of infighting among the Swapo councillors. -jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Banks Shut Doors On Zimbabwe's 99-Year Farm Leases
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.