Namibia: Rundu Names Youthful CEO

Rundu — The Rundu Town Council has finally appointed a CEO, almost three years since Romanus Haironga's term of office expired at the end of July 2018.

Olavi Nathanael (32) is set to take up office on 3 May and will lead Rundu's administration for the next five years.

He is currently the finance manager at the Karibib Town Council. Nathanael holds a bachelor's degree in business administration, majoring in banking and finance.

After interviews held on 10 February, the council held a special council meeting which endorsed Nathanael as the successful candidate and forwarded its recommendation to urban and rural development minister, Erastus Uutoni for approval.

"I support the council's decision to appoint Olavi Efraim Vatareni Nathanael as chief executive officer for the Rundu Town Council on a five-year contract with effect from the date of assumption of duty and I grant approval," Uutoni said in a letter sent to the mayor Gabriel Kanyanga.

The council had initially roped in Sikongo Haihambo in August 2018 in an acting capacity but he also resigned in May 2019 reportedly because of infighting among the Swapo councillors. -jmuyamba@nepc.com.na