Tanzania: Ministry Commends Simba for 'Visit Tanzania' Campaign

MINISTER for Natural Resources and Tourism Damas Ndumbaro has commended Simba SC for being at the forefront of promoting tourist attractions in the country through the so called "Visit Tanzania" logo on their CAF Champions League jerseys. In addition to applauding Simba for their effort in promoting tourism, he has provided an opportunity for other clubs to participate in stimulating the country's tourism.

He added that Simba also continue to do well, increasingly giving Tanzania an opportunity to advertise its tourism attractions internationally.

"For the matches that Simba have played so far you can imagine how many people have got the message through either attendance or watching, on television or on social media,"

"This has actually a big impact on Tanzania's tourism. "

"As the ministry we do not favour any team to work with, we work with anyone who is willing to work with us,"

" We welcome Yanga, Namungo and any team that is ready to work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism on the campaign to promote our natural heritages. " he said.

Simba has advanced to the quarter-finals after leading Group A by 13 points, followed by Al Ahly with 11. AS Vita Club are in third place picking up seven points while Al Merrikh are at the tail with two points.

Simba's 2020/21 season in CAF Champions League has been a huge success with four wins; one draw whiles they have lost one game. Apart from collecting those wins they have also lodged four clean sheets. Having achieved the main goal which is to qualify for the quarterfinals, Simba will now have a new job which is to qualify for the semi-finals.

The draw for the quarterfinals will be made on April 30