Tanzania: Support President Samia in Steering State-Clergy

12 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa in Moshi

TANZANIANS have been urged to support and pray for President Samia Suluhu Hassan as she steers the country in the next four years.

The appeal was made recently by the Reconciliation Committee Chairman in Kilimanjaro region, Bishop Jonnes Molla, in an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' focusing on the country's future after her swearing in as the head of state, three weeks ago.

"May I take this opportunity to urge my fellow Tanzanians to have faith in President Samia, she is no stranger to the Tanzanian leadership arena, she has come a long way... she is a leader who will fulfill the aspirations of Tanzanians," pointed out Bishop Molla, who is also the Head of the Furaha Church in Tanzania.

Elaborating, he also called upon institutions in and outside the government to accord President Samia necessary cooperation, a move he says, would tremendously benefit the nation. However, the prelate challenged the government to work closely with Faithbased organisations (FBOs) and take heed of their pieces of advice.

"I am optimistic that President Samia's administration would carry on with the strategic projects, which were introduced by her predecessor, the late John Magufuli," he added.

While swearing in some Permanent Secretaries, their deputies and heads of some government institutions at State House in Dar es Salaam last week, President Samia said implementing the country's priority projects would remain her leading role.

"They say God will punish those who do not make good use of what they have inherited. We must implement these priority projects," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

