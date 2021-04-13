Liberia: NEC Participate in Benin Elections

The National Elections Commission (NEC), is participating in a peer support and learning mission to the 11th Presidential Elections in Benin Republic.

NEC-Liberia Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah is one of three Chairpersons of Elections Management Bodies, (EMB), delegations in that country. The others members are, Professor MahmoodYakubu of the Independent National Elections Commission, INEC, of Nigeria, and Mr. Ahmed Newton Barry of the Independent National Elections Commission, INEC, of Burkina Faso.

The three Chairpersons are in Cotonue, Benin at the invitation of ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, (ECONEC). Since their arrival in Benin on the 7th of April, they have been supporting the work of the Electoral Commission of Benin in identifying best practices and sharing experiences in the administration of elections.

The week-long ECONEC mission to Benin will end on 14th April 2021. Key to the success of these Peering-Learning and achievement of the long term goals of ECONEC that there would be improvement in the quality of the management of elections in ECOWAS member states.

The deployment of elections management bodies to Benin, from Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Liberia, by ECONEC is funded with support of the German Agency for International Cooperation, (GTZ).