Liberia: Split Over April 14 Sit in Action

Civil Servants here appeared to be split over a call for a sit in action across the country on April 14 to press home their demand for the immediate resignation of Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah.

A section of the group last week at a press conference disclosed their plan for a peaceful sit-in-action across the country on April 14, 2021.

But over the weekend, a group led by Mr. Moibah Johnson, President of the Consortium of Civil Servants Union of Liberia distance itself from the sit-in action, saying that it has not endorse any calls for the "resignation" or "dismissal" of Mr. Tweah.

The Consortium of Civil Servants Union of Liberia is said to be a composition of six public sector groupings including, the National Teachers Association of Liberia, National Health workers Union of Liberia, Monrovia Consolidated Schools system Teachers' Association, Supplementary Teachers' Association of Liberia, Civil Servants union of Liberia and the Labor Union.

The group of Civil Servant led by Mr. Johnson cautioned"all public sector workers across the country through this medium not to give credence to any calls of abandoning works on April 14, 2021 to attend what the organizers called "peaceful sit-in actions", but rather go about their normal working activities."

The group asserts that as the umbrella group of institutions concerned about the welfares of public sector workers, it continues to engage the government of Liberia to find remedies to challenges faced by public sector workers; something which the government has addressed partly in time past and continues to demonstrate willingness to exploring avenues to finding solutions to persisting demands.

The consortium, welcomes recent decisions of the government of Liberia to have placed eight- hundred and fifty (850) 'volunteer teachers' on payroll and at the same time increasing salary between 75%-200% from a minimum base of US$95 of about six-hundred (600) supplementary teachers.

"While we call on all public workers across the country to remain calm and go about their normal working activities on April 14, 2021 and thereafter, we also are compelled to use this medium to strongly admonish the Weah- led administration to expedite commitments made through previous resolutions as such would be necessary to avoid continuous growing disenchantments as the consortium will not hesitate to hold government's feet to the fire," it concluded.