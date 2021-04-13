Liberia: Lofa County Awaits President Weah

-Superintendent Kamba disclose

Citizens of Lofa County are gearing up to give President George Manneh Weah and party a rousing welcome, County Superintendent William Tamba Kamba discloses. He explains that currently, various committees have been set up to prepare for President Weah's pending visit to the county.

Superintendent Kamba says citizens from various districts across Lofa are in high gear to receive the President, including elders, chiefs, traditional leaders, students and marketers, amongst others. He says the people of Lofa traditionally have great respect for their leaders in line with cultural values. Kamba continues that Lofans want President Weah to carry development to them like he did in his tour of other counties recently.

President Weah lost Lofa County to former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boikia of the ex-ruling Unity Party during the 2017 elections, including by-elections.

The President's governing Coalition for Democratic Change lost the December 8, 2020 senatorial election in Lofa to ex-Minister of Defense Brownie J. Samukai from the UP.

But Mr. Samukai was indicted, tried and convicted by the Weah administration along with several others for misapplying soldiers' welfare fund, totaling over US$1 million, a verdict that is seriously impeding his certification by the National Elections Commission in order to take his seat at the Liberian Senate.

In its ruling last year, Criminal Court C mandated that he restitutes the money in two installments or go to prison. Senator-elect Samukai has agreed to restitute the amount with citizens of Lofa depositing an initial US$10,000 into a local commercial bank, as part of mobilization to assist in the restitution.

But Superintendent Kamba informs the people of Lofa that politics is over, and it is now time to unite and put the county's first rather than personal interest.

He further discloses that during the President's visit to the county lots of activities will be held in his honor. "Lofa County is not a place that belongs to a particular group of people and some individuals should have in mind that President Weah is the head for everybody," the Superintendent notes.

He says individuals on social media threatening to disrupt President Weah's visit to the county are not sons and daughters of Lofa, adding, that real sons and daughters from Lofa don't have such mindset to utter such statement to their leader.

Kamba assures that the people of Lofa County are peaceful and non-violent.

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia has not announced an official date for President Weah's visit to Lofa, but in his two last visits recently, Mr. Weah toured counties in Southeast and Western Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne