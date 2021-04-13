Liberia: NEC Chair Receives General Elections Report

NEC-Liberia Chairperson, Browne Lananah receives three Elections Documents from INEC-Nigeria Chairperson, Prof. Yakubu in Benin Republic.

The National Election Commission (NEC) Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah has received a pack of three documents from the Chairperson of the Independent National Elections Commission of Nigeria, (INEC), Professor MahmoodYakubu.

A dispatched from Cotonou, Benin on Monday April 12, said, similar presentations from the INEC-Nigerian Chairperson were made to both the Burkina Faso and Benin Chairpersons for their Electoral Commissions.

The three documents received according to the dispatched from Benin Republic were the Review of the 2019 General Elections-Report of the Commission's Retreat and Stakeholder Engagement.

The others were, the State of Voter Access to Polling Units in Nigeria and Report of the 2019 General Elections in Nigeria. A dispatched from Cotonou, Benin said the presentation was made as part of Peer Learning on Elections in the ECOWAS Region.