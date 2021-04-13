Liberia: Cummings, Family in Self-Quarantine

12 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-As wife test covid-19 positive

The Political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings and wife Teresa Cummings now in self-isolation, following the latter's covid-19 positive result.

In a brief statement issued over the weekend, Mr. Cummings told his followers that he had to cut short his 5-days visit to Nimba and return to Monrovia after news that his wife had tested positive for the virus.

Cummings: "On last Tuesday, April 6, 2021, I embarked on a 5-day visit to Nimba County. I returned to Monrovia on yesterday to attend the graduation ceremony of a vocational institute, and to spend time with my wife, Teresa, before her travel out of the country which was scheduled for today.

While in Gbarnga enroute to Nimba this morning for the conclusion of my working visit, I received a call from my wife. She had tested positive with COVID-19. I immediately returned to Monrovia to be with my wife. At the moment, Teresa is fine. I am also fine and not presenting any symptoms.

However, as a result of the positive result and consistent with the health protocols, Teresa's travel is postponed. I have also initiated arrangements to take the Covid-19 Test on tomorrow, and will be self-quarantining immediately.

I apologize to the people of Nimba for canceling the last leg of my visit at the last minute. I urge everyone to continue to abide by the preventive health measures. COVID-19 is real, and unfortunately, is still with us.

Please keep my family in your prayers, as ours will be that you continue to act to keep yourself and your love ones safe."

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

