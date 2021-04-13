Liberia: Police Charge Man for Murdering Spouse

Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have charged and sent to court suspects DoloKollie and Abraham Sumo in connection to the gruesome murder of HawaYarkpawolo in Larkpanta, Jorquelleh District #2, Bong County. According to police investigation, during the late evening hours of Tuesday, 30 March 2021, suspect DoloKollie allegedly chopped and killed Hawa, the woman by whom he had seven children, and then escaped the scene.

Addressing reporters on Monday in Gbarnga, 12 April, the Commander of the Crimes Services Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) Bong Detachment, KelensoFlomo said the prime suspect, DoloKollie allegedly admitted to the commission of the crime of murder during police preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, Abraham Sumo is being drawn into the case based on allegation from culprit Kollie that he allegedly aided him in killing the woman.

DoloKollie and Abraham Sumo are therefore charged with murder and aggravated assault. Giving his account of the story, suspect DoloKollie blamed his action on jealousy; stating, he suspected his wife of having a loving affair with another person.

He told reporters that Sumo alerted him of his wife going to meet her boyfriend in a nearby town and escorted him to pursue her. He narrates further that he chopped the victim once, while his brother, Abraham Sumo collected the cutlass and finished her up.

Meanwhile, suspect Sumo has denied the claim by Dolo Kollie that he (Sumo) was involved. Sumo says he was en route back to the town from his farm, when he bumped into three men, who broke the news of the incident to him.