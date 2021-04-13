Liberia: Police Charge Man for Murdering Spouse

12 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Joseph Titus Yekeryan And Winston W. Parley

Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have charged and sent to court suspects DoloKollie and Abraham Sumo in connection to the gruesome murder of HawaYarkpawolo in Larkpanta, Jorquelleh District #2, Bong County. According to police investigation, during the late evening hours of Tuesday, 30 March 2021, suspect DoloKollie allegedly chopped and killed Hawa, the woman by whom he had seven children, and then escaped the scene.

Addressing reporters on Monday in Gbarnga, 12 April, the Commander of the Crimes Services Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) Bong Detachment, KelensoFlomo said the prime suspect, DoloKollie allegedly admitted to the commission of the crime of murder during police preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, Abraham Sumo is being drawn into the case based on allegation from culprit Kollie that he allegedly aided him in killing the woman.

DoloKollie and Abraham Sumo are therefore charged with murder and aggravated assault. Giving his account of the story, suspect DoloKollie blamed his action on jealousy; stating, he suspected his wife of having a loving affair with another person.

He told reporters that Sumo alerted him of his wife going to meet her boyfriend in a nearby town and escorted him to pursue her. He narrates further that he chopped the victim once, while his brother, Abraham Sumo collected the cutlass and finished her up.

Meanwhile, suspect Sumo has denied the claim by Dolo Kollie that he (Sumo) was involved. Sumo says he was en route back to the town from his farm, when he bumped into three men, who broke the news of the incident to him.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.