Liberia: Dillon Is Inconsistent

-Isaac Jackson

Liberia's former Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Atty. Isaac Jackson has accused Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of being inconsistent and pretending to fight against corruption in the Liberian Senate, while he allegedly avoids criticizing his party chairman Musa Bility of the Liberty Party (LP) for corruption.

"How can you Dillon be talking about precedent in the Senate, but you cannot talk about precedent in your party. It's disgusting!" Atty. Jackson said Monday, 12 April on a live talks show on Prime FM.

Jackson mentions that Dillon accuses those who are not his friends of corruption, but he avoids criticizing Liberty Party Chairman Musa Bility because the latter allegedly sponsored his campaign.

Jackson argues that everywhere around the world when you are in a leadership position and your name comes into conflict with a scandal like corruption, you step aside to protect the integrity and the image of the institution.

Jackson questions Bility as to what he brings to the party other than taking the party down, noting that the former Liberia Football Association (LFA) president has been found guilty by world football governing body FIFA as being corrupt and banned from sporting activities for ten years.

He insists that the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine helped to establish the reputation of LP, but Bility is tarnishing it.

"Nyonblee Karnga - Lawrence has to stand up; Dillon will have to stand up and abide by the standard established, practiced and precedent in the party to ask Bility to step aside. So that's what the concerned partisans are doing," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He states that the Concerned Partisans of Liberty Party constitute people who want to uphold the integrity standards that were erected in the party by its founding standard bearer, the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine.

"We believe that the good things that Cllr. Brumskine did must remain firm in the party," he says.

He notes that if you appeal to precedent in the Senate, you must also appeal to precedent in your party [for] consistency.

"But Dillon is not consistent; he's pretending to be ... , he's throwing all these metaphorical grenades at people who are not his friends, then when it comes to his friends, he [uses] soft drug. That's hypocrisy," Jackson accuses Senator Dillon.

He accuses Dillon of working at the Ministry of Justice as Special Assistant to imprisoned former President Charles Ghankay Taylor's Solicitor General, the late Cllr. Theophilus C. Gould and allegedly aided in defending Gould's acts against Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe and Hassan Bility, among others.

He continues that the same Dillon criticizes Senate President Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie for corruption, but allegedly goes in the night to beg the Pro Temp for hand - out. Jackson claims that Liberians have been duped by Dillon's pretenses.