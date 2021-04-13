Liberia: 'Bong County Health Team Is Doing Well'

-Says Asst. Health Minister

Liberia's Assistant Health Minister for Curative Services Dr. Gorbee Gabriel Logan says Bong County Health Team is doing extremely well in delivering health services to the people in the midst of numerous challenges.

Speaking to a team of journalists during a brief stop in Suakoko District, Dr. Logan said the County Health team has over the past been financially challenged; but in spite of that, it withstands the challenges and has been providing health services to the needy.

According to Dr. Logan, the current challenge faced by the Bong County Health Team and other health teams across the country was not created only by the coronavirus pandemic, maintaining that it all started during the time of the Ebola virus epidemic here.

He notes that the country's health system started to experience betterment before 2014, but unfortunately, the deadly Ebola virus strangulated the system and devastated efforts applied by the country and its partners.

"These are problems [our] health sector has been faced with, so if we see the county health team performing like this, it makes us happy because they are seriously challenged," he says.

Additionally, Dr. Logan tells journalists that besides the blow received from Ebola, the Coronavirus has also contributed to the current status of the country's health system that was already paralyzed.

He indicates that the Ministry of Health and partners are eager to improve the health system, adding that the overall improvement of the quality and performance in the healthcare system can help providers with reliable, cost-effective and sustained healthcare in every country.

The Former Bong County Health Officer says when the system is improved, the Ministry of Health will achieve its goal of improving care delivery and enhancing patient outcomes.

"The Ministry of Health will forever remain committed to the people that's why the government is doing everything it can to give the necessary supports. And I and assure you that our health sector will be better," he adds. He however urges the health team to work with understanding.