Liberia, Joins EU, UK, U.S to Condemn the Use of Chemical Weapons

Liberia consent to CO- Sponsor and aligned with the UK, US, and the European Union joint statement on the use of Chemical Weapons at the upcoming organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW Conference of States Parties in The Hague, CSP-25.

The Embassy of Liberia to the Benelux countries, European Union and the OPCW has aligned with its allies to Co-Sponsor a joint statement to condemn the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arab Air force as concluded by the OPCW investigation and identification and call for parties to take action for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny(Russian Opposition)to uphold the integrity of the Convention and the use of Chemical Weapons at the upcoming in-person OPCW conference at the World Forum Convention Center in The Hague, scheduled for April 19th-20th, 2021.

According to a dispatch from Brussels, Ambassador Isaac W. Nyenabo II on April 9th, 2021 received the head of the delegation of the European Union to the OPCW, Ambassador Mika-Markus Leinonen at Mission where they held a Bi-lateral talks and was presented an aide-memoire of the EU, UK and USA joint position that is expected to be voted upon at the pending convention in The Hague.

Liberia as Co-sponsor to this critical proposal will be voting on key issues that will be put forward for amendments and subsequent adoptions which seeks to address instruments of the international non-proliferation and disarmament regime to uphold the global chemical weapons non-use norm.

The Conference comprises representatives of 193 Member States of the OPCW, each of which has one vote and meets annually in The Hague.-Dispatch