Zimbabwe: Ngezi Reshuffle Management

NGEZI Platinum Stars have appointed Leonard Musariri as the new executive chairman in a boardroom reshuffle that is meant to give the ambitious side a competitive edge.

Musariri takes over from Silence Gavi.

Cloete Munjoma has been retained as the secretary-general in a restructuring exercise announced by club president, Stanley Segula.

The Mhondoro-based side also appointed a new treasurer, Admire Chiremba.

Rumbidzayi Muyambuki and Tatenda Dhembure, who is responsible for junior development, keep their places in the executive committee.

Justice Fushai has been roped in to replace Wellington Mujikwa on the committee.

Segula also announced the appointment of a new vice-president, Wadzanayi Mutsakanyi.

Nyasha Kadenge remains the chief executive.

Segula said Ngezi Platinum Stars were looking to position themselves to compete strongly when the PSL season is expected to restart next month.

"The executive, through the club chairman, will report to the vice-president (technical) while the CEO will functionally report to the vice-president (administration) and to the chairman, on the day-to-day operational matters," Segula said in a memo.

"Having been advised by PSL on the resumption of Premier League football in mid-May, focus is now on rebuilding our team and brand, as well as reinvigorating our quest for glory.

"I am confident that the changes at both football governance, and administrative levels, will deliver a firm footing for our launch of the club's second phase, in our journey towards attaining sustainable dominance of both local, and continental football.

"The executive team has indeed got its work cut out for them."

Ngezi Platinum were promoted into the top-flight league, for the first time, in 2016 and won the Chibuku Super Cup final, during the same season.

They earned a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They, however, failed to go beyond the first round.

They finished third, in the PSL marathon in 2017, and second in 2018, under the guidance of coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

They were fourth in 2019.

Ngezi Platinum players, and the technical team, were vaccinated last week against the coronavirus.

In their squad, they did not have any report of a player, or official, who had contracted the virus.