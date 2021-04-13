Zimbabwe: Athletics Still Optimistic of Olympics Qualification

Senior Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe feel the performances by some of the athletes they have targeted for the Olympics, over the weekend, was encouraging.

All the athletes missed qualifying times.

It was an important weekend for Zimbabwean athletes, with some chasing qualification in the marathon in Siena, Italy.

Others took part in the All Comers Meet in Lusaka, Zambia.

"Basically we are very impressed with the performance of these athletes over the weekend," said NAAZ director for coaching, talent identification and development, Lisimati Phakhamile.

"What is actually more impressive, and actually more enlightening, is that this is the first major, or first international competition, for our athletes.

"And, looking at the times that have been posted, looking at their performances, generally, we are impressed, we believe we are on good course for better performances, and better results."

For the marathon, the best outcome was from Ngonidzashe Ncube, with a time of 2 hours 12 minutes 25 seconds, missing the qualifying time of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds, by less than a minute.

Isaac Mpofu posted a time of 2 hours 13 minutes 31 seconds and Munyaradzi Jari clocked 2 hours 17 minutes 44 seconds.

"This was the first competition for the distance runners, after a very long time of preparation, and waiting anxiously for a competition to come.

"We are not throwing in the towel yet," said Phakamile.

Ngoni Makusha and Dickson Kamungeremu also had encouraging outings in Zambia. Makusha ran 10.28 seconds, in the 100m men's final, and finished second.

Kamungeremu was fifth in 10.48 seconds.

Makusha also competed in the 200m, and came fourth, in 20.56 seconds.

Makanaka Charamba posted a time of 21.10 seconds and finished on seventh place.

The qualifying time for 100m is 10.05 seconds and for 200m it's 20.24 for men while, for women, it's 11.15 seconds and 22.80 seconds.

"Looking at the track athletes, I am excited by the team that went to Zambia, the athletes did perform very well.

"All of them actually got their season best times.

"If you are to look at Ngoni, he did a 10.28, of which is his season best, and he also did a very good time for 200m, which also came out to be his season's best time.

"So, considering that we are work in progress and the coaches are actually working tirelessly, they need more races for the athletes, to fine-tune their act.

"We are focusing, and reshaping our athletes, re-energising them and preparing them again, to try again.

"We keep trying and that is how we improve ourselves.

"So, what is next for the association, and these athletes, is to try again in the next competition and we keep trying to improve our performances, each and every time, and we also keep trying to qualify for the Olympics before the deadline," Phakamile said.

NAAZ president, Tendai Tagara, is also optimistic. "The most painful performance in Italy was that of Ngonidzashe Ncube, missing by less than a minute was just devastating, bearing in mind that they had put in everything to make sure that they will qualify. "But, I am happy they did their best . . . I am hoping that if they get another chance they will make it because we are now working on a race in South Africa, towards end of May.

"They still have another chance.

"The challenge with marathon is that they need time to recover. So, I hope, end of May is the best time for them to get a race.

"Sprinters, I am comfortable, they still have a chance . . . We are running out of time for the marathon runners because May 30, they are closing.

"But, we are still hoping for the best," said Tagara.