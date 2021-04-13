Liberia: Ellen Joins Covid-19 Vaccine Campaign

12 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia's former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has rallied support for the Covid-19 global vaccination exercise, saying she supports all vaccines. "I'm a BIG supporter of all of the vaccines." Mrs. Sirleaf wrote on her twitter feed.

"It doesn't matter which of the approved vaccines you take, the important thing is that we all take the vaccine. If not for yourself, then do it for others." She added. He tweet comes as health officials here recently joined development partners to launch the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign.

The nationwide immunization campaign was formally launched on Thursday April 1, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

The launch of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign follows the arrival in the country of a total shipment of 123,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines thru the COVAX Initiative, a partnership with WHO, CDC, UNICEF, USAID, AU, GAVI, and an additional 27, 000 doses from MTN groups.

Mrs. Sirleaf's rally call for citizens to participate in the nationwide vaccination exercise is important at this point due to the mistrust surrounding the vaccine itself.

"I'm aware of the mixed feelings people are having towards the launch of this vaccines, but it's about time that we put our mixed feelings aside and embrace this vaccines", Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said during the launch.

She said the benefit of the AstraZeneca vaccines has outweighed its risks, noting that it is a critical new tool in the battle against the virus.

"We are confident to say that the Vaccines are safe and I'm encouraging Liberians from all walks of life to be vaccinated because all of the Vaccines were tested in state of the art laboratories," she noted, saying, it has been tried in thousands of renowned clinics and approved by W.H.O.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.