Liberia: Ellen Joins Covid-19 Vaccine Campaign

Liberia's former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has rallied support for the Covid-19 global vaccination exercise, saying she supports all vaccines. "I'm a BIG supporter of all of the vaccines." Mrs. Sirleaf wrote on her twitter feed.

"It doesn't matter which of the approved vaccines you take, the important thing is that we all take the vaccine. If not for yourself, then do it for others." She added. He tweet comes as health officials here recently joined development partners to launch the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign.

The nationwide immunization campaign was formally launched on Thursday April 1, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

The launch of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign follows the arrival in the country of a total shipment of 123,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines thru the COVAX Initiative, a partnership with WHO, CDC, UNICEF, USAID, AU, GAVI, and an additional 27, 000 doses from MTN groups.

Mrs. Sirleaf's rally call for citizens to participate in the nationwide vaccination exercise is important at this point due to the mistrust surrounding the vaccine itself.

"I'm aware of the mixed feelings people are having towards the launch of this vaccines, but it's about time that we put our mixed feelings aside and embrace this vaccines", Liberia's Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah said during the launch.

She said the benefit of the AstraZeneca vaccines has outweighed its risks, noting that it is a critical new tool in the battle against the virus.

"We are confident to say that the Vaccines are safe and I'm encouraging Liberians from all walks of life to be vaccinated because all of the Vaccines were tested in state of the art laboratories," she noted, saying, it has been tried in thousands of renowned clinics and approved by W.H.O.